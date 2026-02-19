Documented Racist Trump’s Black History Month Remarks Send Internet Reeling

At the outset of his speech, he thanked those gathered at the event including U.S. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon (who he would call Harmeet Diller) and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner. “Happy Black History Month, Happy Black History Year, Happy Black History Century,” Trump stated.

On Wednesday ( Feb. 18), President Donald Trump hosted a Black History Month reception at the White House, weeks after the backlash over posting a video on his Truth Social media platform depicting Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes in the jungle.

Alice Marie Johnson, a formerly incarcerated woman who has become Trump’s pardon czar, spoke to the crowd to defend him against racism allegations. “As you look out upon this sea of Black Americans, this president hears you. This president cares for you. Don’t let anyone tell you that this president right here, Donald Trump, has not — is not for Black America,” she said. “Because he is.”

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

From there, Trump’s remarks focused on repeating false claims about the 2020 presidential election, saying it was good “when they cheated on the election, they made me wait four years…we won by millions of votes, but they cheated.” He would then openly muse about sending federal troops into Atlanta. “We could take care of Atlanta. I’ll tell you what,” he began, “you oughta get them to call me. We could take care of Atlanta so fast. They don’t want to call. Don’t forget – we move people out.”

Trump name-called famous Black figures, including the late civil rights leader Jesse Jackson: “He was a piece of work, but he was a great man.” He called the late NFL Hall-of-Famer Jim Brown “silent but deadly,” and also spoke of other athletic supporters: “Whenever they come out and they say Trump is a racist, Mike Tyson goes he’s not a racist… Lawrence Taylor is a great friend.”

He also spoke of his interaction with rapper and recent MAGA devotee Nicki Minaj, commenting that she was “so beautiful” and that he asked if her nails were real.