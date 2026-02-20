Listen Live
Close
News

Baby Keem Drops His Album 'Casino,' Fans Say He Hit The Lotto

Baby Keem Drops His Album ‘Casino,’ Fans Say He Hit The Lotto

Baby Keem has finally blessed the streets with his sophomore album, Ca$ino. 

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Baby Keem has finally blessed the streets with his sophomore album, Ca$ino

After a four-year wait, the West Coast MC stepped out of hibernation and back into the spotlight. Ahead of the album’s release, Keem dropped a documentary titled Booman, giving fans a deeper look into his journey, dating back to his childhood. 

His cousin Kendrick Lamar also appears in the film, speaking on how Baby Keem has worked to break generational curses in their family history.

“Section 8, Welfare, General relief, AFDC, this is a story about a warfare environment and a warfare psychologically to change our generational curses.”

The 11-track project finds Keem reflecting on where he stands in life today. Across opening records, he addresses family struggles, personal losses, and the challenges that come with navigating fame and success at a young age.

On the title track, “Ca$ino,” Keem opens up about the pressure he carries and the boundaries he’s willing to set to protect his peace:

“I got the world on my shoulders I risk my life to live it, I got a list of b*tch a** n*ggas that I’m not forgiving. I’ll even cut my family off in this new life i’m living.”

Kendrick makes his appearance on “Good Flirts” and “House Money,” as expected, he delivers. Whenever Keem and Kenny link up, they do their big one.

Less than 24 hours after its release, Ca$ino is already generating strong reactions online, with fans praising Keem’s growth.

Check out the full reactions to Baby Keem’s sophmore album, Ca$ino, below.

Andre 3000 esque

LOL, so Cole crawled so Keem can walk?

Respect

Fans are loving Baby Keem’s new album, Ca$ino

Circus Cirus Free$tyle, fire

Live reactions to Baby Keem’s sophomore album

Ranking every song on Ca$ino

The song titled “Ca$ino” looks to be a fan favorite

Baby Keem Drops His Album ‘Casino,’ Fans Say He Hit The Lotto was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

"America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 Premiere Party Presented By OPPO And NYLON

Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Hosts Black History Month Reception At The White House

Documented Racist Trump’s Black History Month Remarks Send Internet Reeling

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI

Hip-Hop Mourns Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa, Dead At 25

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Prayers Up! Wiz Khalifa Mourns The Death Of His Father At 63, Reveals Their Last Conversation

Style & Fashion  |  Joce Blake

Harlem’s Fashion Row x GAP’s Latest Drop Is Black History Personified

Business & Economy  |  Keenan Higgins

A Financial Guide For Black Families Eyeing Generational Wealth

Pop Culture  |  imjeremiahjones

POST SHOW: Ice Protests, J. Cole, & HBCU Pride

2 Items
Lifestyle  |  Sammy Approved

15 Black Superstitions Passed Down Through Generations

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close