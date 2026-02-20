Listen Live
Close
Music

Baby Keem Drops Ca$ino, Ty Dolla $ign & SZA Release

New Music Fridays 2026: Baby Keem Drops Ca$ino, Ty Dolla $ign & SZA Release, Vol. 4

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Another end of the week means another round of highly anticipated new music releases.

Baby Keem has returned to music with his long-awaited second studio album, Ca$ino. The album has heavy-hitting features, including Kendrick Lamar, Too $hort, Che Ecru and more.

Related | Baby Keem Announces New Album ‘Ca$ino’ Featuring Kendrick Lamar & More

SZA released a new single today, “Save The Day,” adding another hit to her ever-growing discography. Ty Dolla $ign, Jorja Smith, JID, Caresha and several artists also released new music this week.

Keep scrolling to get the full list of new music drops for this week’s New Music Fridays.

Ca$ino — Baby Keem

miss u 2 — Ty Dolla $ign Featuring Leon Thomas

Icon (Director’s Cut) — Brent Faiyaz

Hey Tony — JID

Reckless — Nipsey Hussle, Bino Rideaux & Static Major

Save The Day — SZA

She Knows Too Much — Thundercat Featuring Mac Miller

Don’t Leave — Jorja Smith

News Flash — Yung Miami

New Music Fridays 2026: Baby Keem Drops Ca$ino, Ty Dolla $ign & SZA Release, Vol. 4 was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

"America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 Premiere Party Presented By OPPO And NYLON

Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Hosts Black History Month Reception At The White House

Documented Racist Trump’s Black History Month Remarks Send Internet Reeling

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI

Hip-Hop Mourns Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa, Dead At 25

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Prayers Up! Wiz Khalifa Mourns The Death Of His Father At 63, Reveals Their Last Conversation

Style & Fashion  |  Joce Blake

Harlem’s Fashion Row x GAP’s Latest Drop Is Black History Personified

Business & Economy  |  Keenan Higgins

A Financial Guide For Black Families Eyeing Generational Wealth

Pop Culture  |  imjeremiahjones

POST SHOW: Ice Protests, J. Cole, & HBCU Pride

2 Items
Lifestyle  |  Sammy Approved

15 Black Superstitions Passed Down Through Generations

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close