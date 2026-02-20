ReddzzRundown: Lil Boosie Hospitalized Over Lawsuit Stress

✕

Lil Boosie Hospitalized Amid Legal Battle with Louisiana Attorney General

The hip-hop community was sent into a panic this week after news broke that rapper Lil Boosie was hospitalized. While the Baton Rouge legend is known for speaking his mind and staying in the headlines, this time the drama took a physical toll. According to the latest Reddzz Rundown, Boosie is back home now, but the situation that put him in the hospital is far from over.

Boosie claims his hospitalization was the direct result of severe stress caused by a new lawsuit filed by the Louisiana Attorney General. The legal battle centers around the tragic death of Caleb Wilson, a Southern University student who passed away last year following a hazing incident. The Attorney General alleges that Boosie used Wilson’s name and likeness to promote a scholarship fund connected to his annual “Boosie Bash” festival without obtaining proper consent from the grieving family.

The lawsuit accuses the rapper of “fake advertising” and the unauthorized exploitation of a deceased person’s identity for commercial gain. For a community that values respect and honoring those we’ve lost, these are serious allegations. However, Boosie is not taking this lying down. He vehemently denies any ill intent, stating that his only goal was to honor Caleb Wilson’s memory and give back to the community through the scholarship.

In true Boosie fashion, he went on the offensive, claiming that the Attorney General has a personal vendetta against him. He questioned why state officials are targeting him now, especially considering the positive impact of his events. Boosie pointed out that the “Boosie Bash” has been a staple in the city for eight years straight, boasting a record of no shootings and no fights—a significant achievement for a festival of its size. He believes this lawsuit is just another attempt to take down a successful Black man who is trying to uplift his city.

As Lady Reddzz noted, the timeline is rallying behind him, with many fans echoing the sentiment: “We riding with you, gang.” While the legal proceedings are just beginning, the good news is that Boosie has been released from the hospital and is recovering. We will be keeping a close eye on how this unfolds, both in the courtroom and in the court of public opinion.