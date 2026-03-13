REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Dwight Howard Drama, Kandi Burruss Divorce

Former NBA star Dwight Howard is making headlines after his estranged wife, Amy Luciani, took to social media in an emotional video making serious allegations about their marriage. Luciani claimed Howard struggles with drug use and suggested it has contributed to damaging behavior in their relationship. The situation escalated further after she appeared online holding what she claimed was cocaine while speaking about the turmoil in their marriage.

Howard has since broken his silence, firmly denying the allegations and saying he has never used cocaine. The public dispute comes as the couple’s marriage appears to be ending quickly. Reports say Howard has already filed for divorce, though Luciani had previously filed months earlier during a rocky period in their relationship.

Meanwhile, reality television star and businesswoman Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker are also making headlines as their own divorce battle moves toward resolution. According to reports, a judge has ordered the couple to submit settlement paperwork outlining details for child support and their parenting arrangement.

Burruss initially requested joint custody of their children, but later changed her request to sole custody after Tucker reportedly sought primary custody.

While both situations have played out publicly, fans are watching closely as the legal and personal drama continues to unfold.