Rodeo Season Is Upon Us, Here's Your Survival Guide To Bring Your Best Cowgirl Aura To The Show!

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Rodeo season is officially upon us, and beyond your cowboy boots and hat, it’s a must that you enter the space ready for a funky good time!

More notably, for more than 90 years, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, or RodeoHouston, has been a place where the best of the best come to eat, drink, be merry, and enjoy all that the event has to offer.

In 1993, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Black Heritage Committee was founded to highlight the Western heritage of Black people in the Lone Star State, and the rest has been history.

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While rodeo culture is deeply embedded in the Black American experience, we have often been excluded from the event; however, Rodeo Black Heritage weekend ensures that Black excellence is on full display with musical acts including Houston’s very own Beyoncé, Bun B, and Lil Keke, and countless others who’ve graced the stage over the years.

For this year’s installment, another Houston-native, Lizzo, will be the main musical act for the weekend.

While I have yet to attend RodeoHouston, recently I had the opportunity to be a spectator at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and here are the things I wish I had known before attending.

Keep reading for SLY’s rodeo survival tips.

RELATED CONTENT: 5 Black Cowgirls Who Rode Hard, Broke Barriers, And Made History

Get There Early

Source: Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty

Although the official rodeo competition generally doesn’t start until later in the evening, it is imperative that you arrive early to get the full rodeo experience.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to see everything, which is why I pulled up to the rodeo at about 4:30 p.m., even though the official sport didn’t begin until 7:30 p.m.

I had more than enough time to taste test all kinds of rodeo food, including a giant corndog, funnel cake, fried Oreos, and more than I’d like to admit.