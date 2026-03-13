Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, she breaks down the critical updates affecting our lives. She blends pressing national security news with empowering stories of Black excellence. Here is the breakdown of what you need to know today to stay ready and culturally connected.

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Spotlight on Military Spending: $93 Billion Under Scrutiny

A new analysis from the watchdog group Open the Books reveals that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved a staggering $93 billion in spending last September. While government agencies often rush to exhaust budgets to prevent future funding cuts, the specifics are turning heads. The department spent $9 million on lobster and crab dinners, alongside more than $15 million on ribeye steaks. Staying aware of these details matters, as historically, the timing of such lavish military spending has served as a warning sign of brewing overseas conflict.