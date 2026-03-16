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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Diddy Files New Appeal; Oscars Buzz Builds

Diddy’s legal team files another appeal over his 50-month sentence after being acquitted of major charges, while Oscars excitement grows for nominees like Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler.

Published on March 16, 2026

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Diddy and his legal team are continuing their fight in court after filing another appeal challenging his 50-month prison sentence. According to reports, the appeal was filed Friday, with attorneys arguing that the sentence was too harsh compared to similar cases.

The legal team pointed out that the jury found Diddy not guilty of several serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Despite those acquittals, they claim the sentence handed down was significantly higher than typical convictions tied to related offenses. Because of that, they are requesting that the ruling be reconsidered and that Diddy either be released immediately or remain free while the court reviews the case and determines whether resentencing is appropriate.

It remains unclear how the appeal will play out, but the move signals that Diddy’s legal team plans to exhaust every option as they continue to challenge the outcome.

Meanwhile, attention in the entertainment world is also turning to Hollywood as the Academy Awards approach. The ceremony is set to air at 7 p.m. on ABC and will also stream on Hulu and YouTube.

Among the names generating excitement this year are Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, and director Ryan Coogler, whose work has received major recognition. Many fans are closely watching the awards to see how these nominees perform on one of the industry’s biggest nights.

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