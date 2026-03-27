Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 137

You deserve!

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Camper

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Tommie Lee going viral for her eyebrow-raising shenanigans with Julez Smith, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson trending over his Moana man-unit, Usher revealing what really happened with Justin Bieber at an Oscars afterparty, Jay-Z setting the internet ablaze with his stadium concert announcement, Cardi B rocking Madison Square Garden with a star-studded show, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ashanti making her return to the series after Peacock renewed Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together for a second season following a standout streaming debut.

According to a press release, season 2 will follow the duo as they balance busy careers, expand business ventures, and live life as a blended family, all while raising their toddler son, Kareem “KK” Kenkaide Haynes.

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The new chapter promises an “even deeper look at their evolving relationship” as they juggle love, legacy, and life in the spotlight.

Source: Peacock

Following its summer launch, the eight-episode freshman season emerged as Peacock’s No. 2 highest-reaching unscripted original debut, proving fans are fully tapped into the couple’s real-life romance, growing family, and day-to-day dynamics.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Ari Lennox stunning along with Kayla Nicole and Amerie giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ari Fletcher, Naomi Sharon, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.