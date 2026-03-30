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Black Shows & Movies Coming to Netflix in April

Black Shows & Movies Coming to Netflix in April

Published on March 30, 2026

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Black Family Together at Home Enjoying Evening Movie Night and Snacks, Cozy Lifestyle Moment
Source: miniseries / Getty

Several Black classic titles and new releases are coming to Netflix for us to binge in the spring.

Starting April 1, Netflix will have a range of Black-led movies and films coming to streaming. From crime dramas, comedies, and scary movies.

April 1 will bring us a Denzel Washington classic, American Gangster, the newest dark sports thriller starring Marlon Wayans, Him, along with a fan favorite musical, The Wiz.

Keep scrolling to get a full list of Black-led releases coming to Netflix in April.

American Gangster

The Wiz

Man On Fire

Beast

Money Talks

Him

Black Shows & Movies Coming to Netflix in April was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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