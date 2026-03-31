'I Was A little Girl With A Big Dream!' Brandy Earns Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star — Issa Rae, Babyface & Kehlani Honor Her Lasting Impact

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R&B singer, actress, and all-around icon Brandy just achieved a major career milestone.

On Monday, March 30, The Vocal Bible received the 2,839th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce also declaring it Brandy Day in the Los Angeles city.

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

“So this really happened, huh?” Brandy said during her speech, becoming emotional as the crowd cheered her on. “I was just a little girl with a big dream, but growing up in Hollywood made those dreams feel close enough to touch; seeing the stars on the Walk of Fame lit something in me. It made me believe. It made me affirm … ‘I’m going to sing my way onto one of these stars.’ And I did. That is what makes this moment so profound for me.” RELATED CONTENT: Brandy & Monica Show Out: The Best Moments From ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour

Before Brandy took the stage, though, two of her friends and collaborators, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Issa Rae, spoke in her honor. Babyface looked back on working with Brandy on the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack in 1995, which also involved Whitney Houston.

“When Whitney and I sat down, we went over a list of who we wanted to be on the album,” he said. “Yours was the first name that came up. ‘I want Brandy,’ she said, because you had one of the best voices she had ever heard. And I agreed. When we recorded that song [‘Sittin’ Up in My Room’] in my house … I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

He continued, “I’m just here to say that for me, you have one of the best voices I’ve ever heard. You give one of the best feelings I’ve ever heard. The soul that’s in your voice; the way you move your voice; you’re like an athlete. No one can do it the way you do it. And there’s always heart. With everything that you sing, you put your whole heart into it. That’s what I appreciate about you most.”

During Issa Rae’s speech, she shared that she’s been a fan since of Brandy since she was a kid, first discovering her through “I Wanna Be Down,” which she bought with her own allowance in fourth grade. She also pointed to Brandy’s acting work, including Moesha, her role in Cinderella as the first Black actress to play the lead, and her Broadway turn as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

“The most inspirational part of her career is just how she had no lanes,” Rae explained. “As her career progressed, so did her ambitions. To me, Brandy was and is the blueprint. Without Brandy as Moesha, there’s no The Parkers, no Girlfriends, no Insecure … I just want to thank you so much for your impact. Thank you for showing a little girl from L.A. that her story was worth telling. This star has always been yours.”