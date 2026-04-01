WCW — Kehlani Is The Diamond Of The Season And 49 More Royal Queer Queens Dripping In Class, Vol. 17

Source: Instagram / @kehlani

Kehlani stepped into her Bridgerton bag, self-proclaiming herself as the Diamond of the Season, and not only do we agree, but we’ve got 49 more ladies who are also more precious than rubies, and deserve to be seen!

Rare, precious jewels are what make up the MadameNoire Women Crush Wednesday list of the hottest queer queens each and every week. They blind us with their radiance, captivate us with their beauty, and inspire us to live in our truth on a daily basis, so this is another chance for us to show our appreciation, and we aim to get it right, volume after volume!

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, right? Maybe these ladies are on to something by dating, or are at least open (can’t forget our bisexual baddies), other women.

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Don’t just click through our 50 hottest LGBTQIA+ women this week; instead, stop to savor them. Hell, if you feel so inclined, shoot your shot with the ones who are single and ready to mingle.

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