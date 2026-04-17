Buju Banton And Stephen Marley Announce New Summer Tour

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The summer will have some more sizzle, as global reggae icons Buju Banton and Stephen Marley will be the headliners for the Roots and Reggae Tour, which will take place throughout the United States this summer. It’s the first time the two Grammy Award-winning musicians have officially embarked on a tour together.

The tour will kick off on June 17 at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington, and will have stops at venues renowned for their blend of vivid acoustics and natural splendor along the way. This includes a stop at the renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on June 24 as well as a date performing at Milwaukee Summerfest on July 3.

The Roots and Reggae Tour will also have special guest star Gramps Morgan from the award-winning family reggae band Morgan Heritage, along with DJ Splackavelli, adding to the vibes throughout. The tour’s final date will be in Atlanta, Georgia, at Lakewood Amphitheater on July 25.

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Buju Banton, who has just reunited with VP Records, has been busy within the past few years, most recently becoming the first reggae/dancehall artist to sell out UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The tour will be making a stop there on July 18.



“I’m looking forward to sharing this experience with fans, friends and well-wishers and I’m sure Stephen Marley feels the same. It’s a moment in time to experience the awesome display of reggae music and dancehall music presented by reggae warriors. Love you all and we’ll see you on the road!” said the Voice of Jamaica artist in the press announcement of the tour.

Stephen Marley shared the same sentiment, adding: “Looking forward to sharing the stage this summer with my longtime friend Buju Banton. We have shared a long musical journey, so it’s always a blessing to get together like this. It’s going to be a powerful celebration of reggae and dancehall—see you on the road.”

Marley has been hard at work as well, currently working with the Jamaica Tourism Board for Hurricane Relief on an initiative for awareness in addition to multiple music projects set for release this year. This tour will be in addition to his appearances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Reggae RiseUp Arizona, which will take place beforehand.

Presale tickets and VIP packages are on sale now, while tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday (April 17) at 10 a.m. EST on Buju Banton and Stephen Marley’s respective websites.





Buju Banton And Stephen Marley Announce New Summer Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com