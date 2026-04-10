15 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This April

Spring is officially outside in the DMV, and there’s no shortage of events bringing the vibes this April. From cherry blossom celebrations and cultural festivals to live music, food experiences, and family-friendly fun, the region is packed with ways to enjoy the warmer weather without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for a free day out with friends, a date night idea, or a reason to explore something new around DC, Maryland, or Virginia, here are 15 fun events worth adding to your calendar this month. From the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade to Black On The Block and spring wine festivals, here’s your ultimate DMV spring bucket list.

1. National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

April 11, 2026

Celebrate spring in full bloom at the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade — a vibrant showcase of culture, community, music, and color along Constitution Avenue NW.

Price: FREE along Constitution Avenue NW | Prime Viewing: $25-$40



2. Blossom Fest at Springfield Town Center

April 11, 2026

Springfield Town Center is bringing the community together for a day filled with entertainment, connection, and celebration during its annual Blossom Fest.

Price: FREE



3. Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival

April 10-12, 2026

Experience the largest Japanese cultural street festival in the United States with authentic food, performances, art, music, and traditions taking over the streets of DC.

Price: FREE





4. The Wiz

April 10-12, 2026

The beloved classic gets a soulful and dazzling revival as The Wiz brings its magic to DC’s National Theatre for a special tour stop.

Price: Varies

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5. I Put A Spell On You: Nina Simone

April 11-19, 2026

Spend an unforgettable evening celebrating the legendary Nina Simone as Felicia Curry performs timeless classics including “Feeling Good” and “Here Comes The Sun.”

Price: Varies



6. FilmFest DC

April 16-26, 2026

Lights, camera, action! The DMV’s longest-running international film festival returns with screenings, premieres, and films from around the world.

Price: Varies





7. ¡Puro Ritmo! The Musical Journey of Salsa

April 18, 2026

Explore the evolution of Afro-Cuban music and salsa culture from Cuba to New York City in this immersive musical experience.

Price: Varies



8. Glow Block Party

April 18, 2026

Project GLOW and Black Book Records are teaming up for DC’s first-ever electronic music block party on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Price: GA/VIP Prices Vary | Ages 18+



9. 44: The Musical

April 18, 2026

Laugh your way through the Obama era in this hilarious and over-the-top musical experience taking over Klein Theatre.

Price: Varies





10. 21st Annual DC Emancipation Day Festival, Parade & Concert

April 19, 2026

Celebrate 21 years of freedom at DC Emancipation Day with live entertainment, community events, and tributes honoring the 1862 Compensated Emancipation Act.

Price: FREE



11. Black On The Block DC Festival

April 26, 2026

Support over 100 Black-owned brands while enjoying food, drinks, music, and nonstop vibes at Nationals Park.

Price: FREE



12. DAR Celebrates America 250: A Salute to Women’s Veterans with Patti LaBelle

April 18, 2026

Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a tribute honoring women veterans featuring a special performance from Patti LaBelle.

Price: Varies





13. Savor Bowie Spring Fest

April 18-19, 2026

Enjoy two days of wine tastings, delicious food, live music, and family-friendly fun at this annual spring festival in Bowie.

Price: Varies



14. Taste of Vienna

April 25, 2026

Foodies can sample bites from local restaurants and food trucks while supporting the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department during this annual community event.

Price: FREE