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GloRilla Fires Back After Sister Accuses Her Of Not Supporting Family

GloRilla has been dealing with family drama publicly as her career continues to reach new heights.

Published on May 21, 2026

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WJLB The Big Show Featuring Sexyy Red, Bossman Dlow, GloRilla, Tee Grizzley
Source: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage / Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

GloRilla has been dealing with family drama publicly as her career continues to reach new heights.

When money and fame get involved, things can get messy, but Big Glo says she’s never switched up on the people around her. Her sister, Victoria Woods, also known online as “BroRilla”has been vocal for months, accusing the Memphis rapper of not properly taking care of their family.

Earlier this year, Victoria appeared on TMZ, claiming Big Glo has an obligation to share her success with relatives, including herself.

“She got an obligation to share the wealth, we sat here and struggled together. Yea she obligated, them friends obligated? She doing everything for them. So I feel like i obligated. She not doing nothing for the family, at all.”

The FNF rapper has seemingly addressed the situation multiple times, most recently on Latto’s song “GOMF.”

“You could’ve been anything, it’s a million ways to get paid, h *e. But you ain’t sh*t but a freaky stud that’s laced, h*e.”

Following that, Glo also touched on her relationship with her sister in a new Facebook post.

“It’s so hard being a celebrity and having to stfu and not address sh*t but have to watch you delusional b*tches come up with lies & make y’al selves believe em lmaooo.”

One things for sure, Big Glo is gonna stand on business.

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GloRilla Fires Back After Sister Accuses Her Of Not Supporting Family was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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