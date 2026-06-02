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10 Black-Owned Record Labels You Should Know In 2026

Discover the 10 pioneering Black-owned record labels that are shaping the future of the music industry and deserve your attention.

Published on June 2, 2026

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Young Adult Black Man Wearing Headphones Monitoring Audio Levels in Studio

From viral hits to sold-out tours, Black-owned record labels continue leading the conversation in hip-hop. These companies are not only discovering some of today’s biggest stars, but also helping push culture forward through music, fashion, social media, and creative storytelling.

Quality Control Music

Founded by Coach K and Pierre “P” Thomas, Quality Control became one of the defining labels of the streaming era through artists like Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, and Lil Yachty.

Dreamville Records

Co-founded by J. Cole, Dreamville built a loyal fan base through strong lyricism, artist development, and acts like JID, Ari Lennox, and EarthGang.

RELTED STORY: J. Cole B-Sides and Deep Cuts

CMG

Founded by Yo Gotti, Collective Music Group has become one of the hottest labels in Southern hip-hop with artists like GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo.

OVO Sound

Co-founded by Drake, OVO Sound helped influence the melodic and atmospheric sound dominating modern rap and R&B.

RELATED STORY: Why Did Drake Drop 3 Albums At Once? Fans Think UMG Played A Role

RELATED STORY: Drake’s Iceman Era Is Breaking Streaming Records Everywhere

Love Renaissance

Known as LVRN, the Atlanta-based collective continues shaping culture through music, artist management, and creative storytelling.

Young Stoner Life Records

Founded by Young Thug, YSL became one of Atlanta’s most talked-about labels and helped define the sound of a generation.

Freebandz

Created by Future, Freebandz played a major role in shaping the modern trap sound coming out of Atlanta.

Reach Records

Founded by Lecrae, Reach Records modernized Christian hip-hop and helped bring faith-based rap into mainstream conversations.

Cactus Jack Records

Launched by Travis Scott, Cactus Jack has expanded beyond music into branding, festivals, and fashion culture.

SinceThe80s

The Atlanta-based creative company has helped develop artists like JID and EarthGang while becoming an influential force in artist development and music strategy.

READ MORE STORIES

10 Black-Owned Record Labels You Should Know In 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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