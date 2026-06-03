'Belle Collective' Exclusive Clip: Kerri Clashes With 'Messy' Marie Over An Influencer Event–'Is This High School?!'

Marie questions why Kerri collaborated with Latrice instead of Lateshia, Kerri's original Collective connection.

Kerri denies taking sides, but Marie insists Kerri is being messy and disrupting the group.

The confrontation escalates as Kerri and Marie clash over past shady moments and Selena's birthday party.

Two Belles are back to being shady in Friday’s return of Belle Collective and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip!

Source: Belle Collective / OWN

As previously reported the hit OWN unscripted series is returning with all-new episodes on Friday, June 5.

Kerri Paul, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Selena Johnson and Tambra Cheri are all back, continuing to showcase the strength, savvy and sisterhood at the center of the show while redefining what it means to be a modern-day Southern belle.

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s episode we see Marie stirring the pot when it comes to Kerri and Lateshia. Kerri is throwing an influencer event in Jackson and invited Latrice to collaborate because of her Goddess Lengths brand.

However, Marie has questions and wonders why Kerri didn’t collaborate with Lateshia, especially since Lateshia was the one who brought Kerri into the Collective in the first place.

Source: Belle Collective / OWN

“It feels very messy,” says Kerri about Marie’s line of questioning. Source: Belle Collective / OWN

In a confessional Marie is adamant that Kerri has chosen a side amid Latrice and Lateshia’s ongoing feud.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Girl, you have picked a side. You picked Latrice, you chose Latrice over Leticia. It is what it is.” Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Kerri however says it’s untrue. What is true to her, however, is that Marie’s tring to stir the pot.

“You’re absolutely trying to be messy,” she says. “Y’all is this high school?!” Source: Belle Collective / OWN

According to Marie, however, Kerri is actually the messy one who’s been bringing drama to the group.

“This really don’t surprise me,” she says. “Kerri has been shady from the jump and it’s beginning to disrupt the collective at this point.” Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Alleged shady moments from Kerri are then shown and Marie and Kerri’s faceoff continues as they clash over what happened at Selena’s birthday party.

Things get espeically heated and Marie ends with a warning.

“Don’t play me!” Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Take an exclusive look below.

Friday’s episode is titled “Under the Influencer,” check out an official episode description below.

Marie’s lunch goes off the rails as Lateshia’s friend is labeled outside noise. Glen gets advice from a divorce lawyer. Kerri collaborates with Latrice on an influencer event instead of Lateshia, sparking a series of arguments with Marie. New episodes of Belle Collective return Friday, June 5 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN!

'Belle Collective' Exclusive Clip: Kerri Clashes With 'Messy' Marie Over An Influencer Event–'Is This High School?!' was originally published on bossip.com