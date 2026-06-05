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Look, at this point, I think it’s abundantly clear why there’s currently a makeshift UFC stadium, which President Donald Trump compares to the Eiffel Tower, under construction on the White House lawn right now. It’s the same reason FBI Director Kash Patel announced a plan to have UFC fighters train FBI agents; why Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called a top military command meeting just to tell military generals they needed to stay in shape on behalf of America’s “war ethos;” why DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin wants to make dueling great again; and why Trump is out here holding up signs to show how much longer his reflecting pool is than your average skyscraper.

The Trump administration and the MAGA-fied GOP that enables it are full of weak men who are deeply insecure about their manhoods.

And that’s the same reason there is such a strong push to rename and rebrand the Department of Defense as the Department of War.

On Thursday, the House Armed Services Committee narrowly voted along party lines to permanently change the title of the Defense Department to the War Department.

From Politico:

In one of its final votes, the Armed Services Committee approved an amendment from Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), a hard-line Trump ally, to formally adopt the name change. Trump signed an executive order last September authorizing the use of the Department of War in place of the Department of Defense. The move to revert to a title the bureaucracy last held in the 1940s reflects a tougher military that fights and decisively wins wars, according to the president and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. Jackson similarly argued that permanently changing the name to the War Department “reflects the determination and resolve” of the military. “Restoring the name Department of War sends an unmistakable signal to the world,” Jackson said. “Deterrence only works when adversaries believe America is willing to fight and win to secure its interests.”

No, Jackson, that’s not what the name change signals to the world.

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First of all, the war with Iran that we’re currently engaged in has been such a global humiliation for the country that the U.S. House of Representatives just passed a resolution to force the president to end it without a single concession by the Iranian government, because otherwise, we could be stuck in this expensive-ass, gas price-exacerbating, missile-wasting international peen-measuring contest in perpetuity.

So, again, no, rebranding the Defense Department as the Department of War does not project America’s willingness “to fight and win.” It just makes our government look like it’s full of man-children, melting G.I. Joe figurines with a magnifying glass and calling themselves warriors.

Seriously, what is wrong with these people?

Mind you, this all comes at a time when congressional Republicans are trying to force through a $1 trillion defense bill that would include funds to keep paying for this disastrous Iran war that has accomplished absolutely nothing since it began in February. The name change would reportedly add another nine figures in taxpayer funds to the bill, which is why Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee are unhappy about Thursday’s vote, and it’s just a really stupid thing to waste time and money on.

More from Politico:

Top House Armed Services Democrat Adam Smith of Washington mocked the proposal as “one of the dumbest things that has been done by this administration.” “It’s semantic nonsense at a time when we have a lot of substantive arguments,” Smith said. Opponents of the move have also argued it would waste money. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that a full renaming could cost as much as $125 million. “It’s performative bullshit,” Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), one a dozen Democrats who opposed the bill, said. “I think ending on that performative note summed up the whole situation.”

On the other hand, Hegseth seems really happy about it, which is more than one can say for most people who commented on his tweet praising the committee for voting for it.

The U.S. is being run by a bunch of sad, little men, and the rest of us are tired.

SEE ALSO:

Pete Hegseth Removes 2 Black Officers From Promotion List

Pete Hegseth Fired US Army Chief Of Staff So He Can Be Racist In Peace



Pete Hegseth Blocking Promotions For Black, Women Navy Officers, Too





Republicans On House Armed Services Committee Vote For ‘Department Of War’ Rename, But Why Though? was originally published on newsone.com