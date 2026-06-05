Essence Festival Through The Years: Moments That Made History

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty The Essence Festival began in the summer of 1995. The beginning of this festival marked a historic moment that forever changed the festival landscape. The festival is enriched by roots entrenched in celebrating African American culture. This event captivates hearts and minds all in a single weekend. The 1995 Essence Festival brought together musical legends such as Luther Vandross, Gladys Knight, and the late Aaliyah. This platform celebrates the achievements of the African American community and powerfully showcases talent that has touched the hearts of thousands. This annual event is filled with culture, music, and empowerment. Check out the most iconic moments and performances of Essence Festival over the years.

2001 Destiny’s Child In the summer of 2001, the Essence festival reached new heights. This was an unforgettable year where entertainment performances became cultural milestones. Though many stars shined bright at the Superdome that night, none shined quite as bright as Destiny’s Child. Just two months after their debut album, the trio hit the festival’s main stage with performances of their biggest hits.

2005 Remembering Luther This year’s festival consisted of a star-studded lineup headlined by Destiny’s Child and Kanye West. Their presence was a testament to the festival’s growing reputation as a must-attend event, pulling together about 55 thousand attendees, marking the first sell-out in its history at the time. Amongst the powerful performances and the history that was made, there was also a touching tribute from Jesse Jackson, joined by comedian Sinbad, that led the Superdome in prayer in honor of the passing of Luther Vandross. Throughout the festival, artists paid their respects to Vandross in their own ways. Lionel Richie dedicated “Jesus Is Love” to the late legend, while Aretha Franklin and Bishop Paul S. Morton delivered a poignant duet of “Precious Memories” in his honor.

2007 Yes We Can The 2007 Essence Festival became the epicenter of a very iconic and historic moment in American history. Just after 5 months of his official announcement, Barack Obama took the stage at Essence Festival to address a crowd of supporters from the same community that would ultimately play a pivotal role in helping him become the first black president in the United States. At that moment, it became more than a music festival and entertainment but a testament to unity, hope, and the relentless pursuit of progress.

2009 Remembering Michael Jackson In 2009, Essence unfolded a captivating musical tribute with moments that resonated in the hearts of those who attended. This also happened to be one of the most successful editions of the festival, largely due to Beyoncé, who sold out on opening night. She and her alter ego, Sasha Fierce, staged an electrifying performance that left the audience in awe. The festival took a moment to pay respects to the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Artists paid tribute in their own ways with Ne-Yo sampling “Off the Wall,” Richie dedicating “Jesus Is Love” to the King of Pop, and Beyoncé delivering a heartfelt rendition of “Halo” to an image of Jackson on the stage video wall.

2014 Purple Rain In New Orleans 2014 was an unforgettable year for Essence when the legendary Prince graced the stage of the New Orleans Super Dome. Just two years before his untimely passing in 2016, the iconic musician delivered a performance that left the audience under a spell, making it an amazing celebration for the festival’s 20th anniversary. Prince’s sound was a blend of funk, rock, and soul, allowing him to transport the audience to a different world musically.

2016 A Message From Oprah Essence Festival is always filled with stars and nights, but there is also a daytime programming part of the festival that fans can enjoy at the convention center. This year, media mogul Oprah Winfrey graced the stage for her very first Essence.

2017 The Year Of He Girls’ Trip Essence Fest in 2017 saw a takeover like no other, due to the attendance of the cast from the movie ‘Girls Trip ‘ during the daytime programming. The cast also extended their party into the evening at the evening concerts, which showed a genuine connection between the cast and the festival’s community.

2019 Our Forever First Lady In 2019, the beloved first lady Michelle Obama took the stage at the Essence Festival Superdome for the first time. She delivered a profound message that transcended politics and brought hearts together. 2019 was also the year that Essence Fest became a platform for political engagement due to several of the 2020 democratic presidential candidates, including now former Vice President Kamala Harris, gracing the stage for the first time.