Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 147

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 147

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on June 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 27

You know what it is!

House Of Uoma Presents The Launch Of Uoma Beauty - The World's First "Afropolitan" Makeup Brand
Source: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by JAŸ-Z shutting down the stage at this year’s Roots Picnic, Cardi publicly apologizing to Latto for shady comments, Latto firing back at critics claiming 21 Savage is still married to someone else, the Wayans stunning at the star-studded Scary Movie premiere, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after setting social media ablaze with a spicy snippet of an unreleased track.

The video opens with the Houston hottie living her best life aboard a yacht, rocking an itsy-bitsy colorful bikini while partying with a group of bawwwdying baddies.

As the beat plays, Megan confidently raps: “All that wifey s*** is dead/ Put that s*** to bed. I’mma make ’em beg/ When I want some h**d.

The potential summer anthem tease comes after Hot Girl Meg dropped an unexpected nuke on social media, seemingly accusing now-ex-boyfriend Klay Thompson of cheating before airing out all of their relationship issues in a viral post on her Instagram Stories.

Within minutes of this hitting the internet, Meg’s loyal Hotties proceeded to DRAG Klay Thompson to the ashiest pits of hell in an endless wave of tweets that grew more vicious by the hour. And, well, the rest is history.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Olandria slaying along with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant and Draya Michele giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lori Harvey, Lira Galore, Toya Johnson-Rushing, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip

SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 147 was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2017

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols' Family Wins $13 Million In Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

Latto Confirms “Gimme Dat” Addresses Cardi B’s Leaked Phone Call [Video]

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes An Announcement On Coal From The White House's Oval Office

Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Scraps Struggle Freedom 250 Music Festival

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Roots picnic 2026
11 Items
Music  |  Mion Edwards

Roots Picnic 2026: Brings Go-Go’s 50th Anniversary Celebration to the National Stage

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Sound Waves: From Cornerstone Country Crooners To Contemporary Cowboy Carter–Black Country's Lasting Legacy

Celebrity Kids  |  lizsmith23

The Marathon Continues: Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani Celebrates High School Graduation With Uncle Blacc Sam

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close