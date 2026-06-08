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Trump Insults Kristen Welker, Walks Off Interview Set

Trump Insults 'Meet The Press' Journalist Kristen Welker, Crashes Out

President Donald Trump lashed out at 'Meet The Press' host Kristen Welker and walked off the set, furious at her debunking his election fraud claims.

Published on June 8, 2026

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Source: YouTube / NBC

President Donald Trump stormed off the set of an interview with Meet The Press – but not before he lashed out at the host, Kristen Welker after a verbal exchange calling her and NBC “crooked” and “stupid” and appearing to step on the microphone in the process.

The interview, which aired Sunday (June 7), was taped on the previous Friday as Trump was in Wisconsin for a rally. The exchange began as Welker asked Trump if he was going to push forward with the $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund proposed to protect individuals who claimed they were attacked by the federal government.

“Do you think anyone who attacked police officers on January 6th should get taxpayer money?” Welker asked. Trump rambled a bit before saying that they should, claiming they “had FBI agents ushering them into the building.” Welker repeatedly asserted there was “no evidence of that.”

In response, an irritated Trump then repeated his false claim that the 2020 presidential “election was rigged. It was a dirty election.” He then pointed to the primary elections in California as rigged. Welker asked him for evidence, to which he replied, “All I have to do is look.”

“But sir, that’s not evidence, and that’s how they count the votes in California,” Welker replied, which made Trump irate. “They’re crooked just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked. And Meet the Press is crooked,” he said.

“To be fair, I’m not crooked,” Welker responded. “Well, you play right into their hands then,” Trump retorted “You’re either crooked or you’re stupid.” He then said as he rose to leave, “You’re a one-sided crooked network. Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

Welker could be heard pleading for Trump to return, saying “We traveled all the way to Wisconsin for this interview.” Off camera, Trump could be heard replying, “I sat in the rain with you for an hour. On and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press.”

1. Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch

2. Representative Melanie Stansbury

3. Mehdi Hasan

4. Aaron Rupar

5. Brian Stelter

6. Paul Rieckhoff

7. Brooklyn Dad Defiant

8. Senator Amy Klobuchar

9. David A French

10. Covie93

Trump Insults 'Meet The Press' Journalist Kristen Welker, Crashes Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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