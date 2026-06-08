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Chris Brown's Custody Battle Over Daughter Heats Ups

Custody Clash: Chris Brown Seeks Joint Custody Of Daughter As Ex Diamond Brown Sends Shade—'Bunch Of B****s'

Published on June 8, 2026

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  • Chris Brown seeks joint legal and physical custody of daughter Lovely, rejecting Diamond's request for full custody
  • Dispute also involves financial matters, with Chris requesting each party cover their own legal expenses
  • Ongoing public feud between the former couple has escalated, with accusations of interference and blocking visitation

Chris Brown is pushing back against Diamond Brown’s bid for full custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown, filing his own legal response to protect his parental rights. This move comes amid Diamond sending shade to a “bunch of b***s” ahead of Father’s Day.

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According to Complex, the singer has flatly rejected Diamond’s custody request, which sought to relegate him to standard visitation rights rather than a shared parenting agreement. Instead, Chris is asking the court for a formal joint legal and physical custody arrangement. Chris’s custody battle will focus heavily on giving both parents equal legal rights and shared daily responsibilities when it comes to raising Lovely, who was born in 2022.

Beyond the physical custody arrangements, the financial dynamics of the split are also being contested. While Diamond’s initial filing requested that Chris be legally ordered to pay for her entire legal team and cover all court costs associated with the case, Chris has pushed back. He requested that the judge order each party to be entirely responsible for their own legal expenses throughout the duration of the dispute.

The legal friction comes after months of animosity between the former couple, which has routinely spilled over into the public eye via social media. Earlier this spring, Diamond took direct aim at Chris on Instagram, publicly accusing the father of four of attempting to actively interfere with her new romantic relationship. While Chris chose not to address the social media shots directly, the situation quickly escalated when his current girlfriend, Jada Wallace, publicly accused Diamond of actively blocking Chris from spending time with Lovely.

Chris Brown’s Custody Battle Causes Social Media Frenzy

Just as news of Chris’s legal response hit the press, Diamond took to her Instagram Story to share a highly re-post that read, “I see why Father’s Day is in Pride month… bunch of b*****s.”

TheShadeRoom reported that she immediately followed the message with a second post defining her role as a parent, writing, “I’m no one’s ‘baby mama’ and never will be. I’m a full-time hard-working and loving mother. I’m my child’s mother, and I’m a damn good one. Now check THAT!…”

Chris’s custody battle comes at the same time that he became a father again. In late April 2026, the singer and his girlfriend, Jada Wallace, officially welcomed a baby boy.

Lovely is Chris’s third child, and he has a well-documented history of navigating co-parenting relationships in the public eye. The entertainer is also the father of 12-year-old Royalty Brown, whom he named his 2015 studio album after, as well as six-year-old Aeko Catori Brown, whom he shares with model Ammika Harris.

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Custody Clash: Chris Brown Seeks Joint Custody Of Daughter As Ex Diamond Brown Sends Shade—'Bunch Of B****s' was originally published on bossip.com

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