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Kevin Durant Responds To Fan Comments About His Mystery Date

Double Dribble? Kevin Durant Responds To Rebound Rumors Surrounding THIS Former Flame

Kevin Durant went to Nobu Malibu with a woman and thought he was going to get away with it. Fans have their suspect. Find out who inside.

Published on June 8, 2026

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Kevin Durant on the court | Minnesota TImberwolves v Houston Rockets
Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

Kevin Durant tried to enjoy a quiet dinner at Nobu Malibu with a woman rumored to be a certain former flame, but the internet quickly turned the outing into online chatter. And while the NBA player may have simply been grabbing a meal, social media had plenty of questions and, as usual, KD had a few responses of his own.

As the Daily Mail reported, Durant was spotted out at Nobu Malibu with a mystery woman, and photos circulated online showing him attempting to avoid cameras as they left the restaurant together. Durant even hid behind a bush in what turned out to be a deeply unsuccessful attempt to stay out of frame. Meanwhile, his date walked ahead of him in a printed top and black leather ankle boots, with sleek, straight hair. KD eventually followed behind in a flannel shirt, yellow beanie, and jeans. A grown man with NBA Finals experience and multiple championship rings chose a bush as his cover strategy. The paparazzi were not impressed, and neither was the internet. 

Once the photos went viral, the detective division of social media got to work immediately. As The Shade Room shared, fans online believe they have identified the mystery woman as Cassandra Anderson, Durant’s ex-girlfriend. Kevin and Cassandra reportedly dated on and off between 2017 and late 2018.

Cassandra, a former college volleyball player and real estate agent, kept things low-key with KD while they were together. The internet cross-referenced old photos, matched the silhouette, and declared the case closed within approximately forty-five minutes of the original pictures dropping. 

KD noticed the frenzy and had exactly one thing to say about all of it. Durant slid directly into The Shade Room comments to let folks know he was simply trying to enjoy himself.

“God forbid a man enjoys a nice dinner,” he commented on the post.

Durant delivered seven words with the energy of a man who knew the commentary was coming and decided to lean into it anyway. We respect the brevity. 

Neither Durant nor Cassandra has confirmed whether the woman in the photos is actually her, and she has not made any public comment on the speculation. KD has kept his dating life almost entirely private since his split from Cassandra back in 2018, and whatever this dinner was, he clearly intended to keep it in that same lane. The bush plan just did not cooperate.

The comments under every post covering this story have been exactly what you would expect. Fans are fully invested, armchair detectives are still working the case and a significant portion of the internet is simply rooting for KD to find his person in peace. That last group has good intentions but clearly underestimates how loud the other groups will be before this settles down.

God forbid indeed, Kevin. God forbid.

RELATED: Kevin Durant Epically Fails To Hide In A Bush While Out With Mystery Woman, Jokes Follow

SEE ALSO

Double Dribble? Kevin Durant Responds To Rebound Rumors Surrounding THIS Former Flame was originally published on bossip.com

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