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2026 Tony Awards — How Black Women Reigned Supreme

Qween Jean Made History, Megan Thee Stallion Repped The Hotties And Queen Latifah Delivered A Full-Circle Moment At The 2026 Tony Awards

Qween Jean’s well-deserved win, Megan’s Broadway return, and Queen Latifah’s 'Chicago' tribute kept our timelines lit.

Published on June 8, 2026

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Three images of performers on stage: a woman in a pink ruffled dress, a woman in a gold and black costume, and a woman in a gray and gold patterned outfit singing into a microphone.
Source: Getty Images

Qween Jean made history at the 2026 Tony Awards—and she did it in full pink glamour.

The award-winning costume designer became the first openly trans woman to win a Tony Award, taking home Best Costume Design of a Musical for Cats: The Jellicle Ball. The moment is major, signifying visibility and legacy. Qween Jean is a Broadway creative taking up space exactly where she belongs.

“This experience has been monumental,” Qween Jean said while accepting her award. “We are here for the legacy of queer people, trans people.”

She continued, “We are taking up space in ways we have to take up space. We have to shift the paradigm.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tony Awards Red Carpet 2026 — Black Hollywood Brought The Drama, The Drip And The Broadway Glam

And her ceremony fit matched the magnitude of the moment. Qween Jean looked like the winner she is. The costume designer wore a dramatic pink gown with sculptural ruffles, a fitted silhouette, and layers of texture. She completed the look with sparkling silver jewelry, statement earrings, and pink glam that tied everything together.

But she wasn’t the only star who had us beaming with Black excellence at the 2026 Tonys.

2026 Tony Awards: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Zidler Back To The Tonys

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion also had the girls talking.

Fresh off the beaches of Baywatch, the Houston rapper returned to the stage as Harold Zidler from Moulin Rouge! during the Tony Awards opening number of “Lady Marmalade.” She wore a black-and-gold corset, red velvet coat, top hat, and tall boots.

The Hot Girl Coach looked like she never left the stage—despite her early departure—reminding fans that she is that girl.

Meg later presented Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. She rocked a sheer and silver floral gown we’re still obsessed with.

2026 Tony Awards: Queen Latifah Celebrates 30 Years Of Chicago

Queen Latifah also gave us a full-circle Broadway moment.

The icon helped celebrate the 30th anniversary of Chicago, the musical tied to one of her most beloved roles. Latifah earned an Oscar nomination for playing Matron “Mama” Morton in the 2002 film.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

She introduced Tony winner Alex Newell, who performed “When You’re Good to Mama” after playing the role on Broadway.

Between Qween Jean’s historic win, Megan’s Broadway return and Queen Latifah’s tribute, Black excellence was everywhere. We’re talking beauty, style, talent, and moments our timelines will be talking about for a minute.

RELATED CONTENT: Smooth Criminals — Nia Long And The Stars Of ‘Michael’ Steal The Spotlight At The Film’s Black Carpet LA Premiere

Qween Jean Made History, Megan Thee Stallion Repped The Hotties And Queen Latifah Delivered A Full-Circle Moment At The 2026 Tony Awards was originally published on madamenoire.com

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