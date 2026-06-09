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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: DaBaby Lawsuit Ends, Chris Brown Fights Back

DaBaby has reportedly settled a lawsuit tied to a bowling alley fight, while Chris Brown continues his custody battle with Diamond Brown over their daughter.

Published on June 9, 2026

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It was a busy weekend both online and in the courtroom. First up, Drewski’s viral “Coulda Been Records” auditions took over Northeast D.C., drawing massive crowds of hopeful artists and content creators eager for a chance to make the final cut. The event, which has become a social media phenomenon, brought hundreds of people out despite the heat, with many hoping their moment would eventually make it onto YouTube.

Meanwhile, DaBaby appears ready to put one of his legal battles behind him. According to reports, the rapper has reached a settlement in the lawsuit filed by Brandon Bills, the brother of singer DaniLeigh. The lawsuit stemmed from a 2022 bowling alley altercation that went viral online. Bills sued DaBaby and the bowling alley, alleging he suffered injuries during the incident. Court documents reportedly indicate the matter is heading toward dismissal within the next 45 days, though the terms of the settlement have not been publicly disclosed. Another courtroom battle, however, is still ongoing.

Chris Brown is reportedly pushing back against Diamond Brown’s request for primary custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Lovely. New court filings indicate the singer is seeking joint legal and physical custody. Brown is also reportedly objecting to Diamond’s request that he cover all legal fees associated with the case, instead arguing that both parties should share the costs.

As the custody dispute continues to unfold, fans are keeping a close eye on the latest developments. Between legal settlements, custody battles, and Drewski’s DMV takeover, there was no shortage of entertainment headlines keeping social media buzzing this week.

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