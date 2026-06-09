Kai Cenat Announces Return Of Streamer University & Applications Flood Social Media

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In January 2026, Kai Cenat stepped back from the grueling schedule of streaming, but now he’s making his triumphant return by bringing back Streamer University for a second year.

Cenat announced it on social media with a cinematic video showing him in dapper collegiate gear, carrying a briefcase as he walked across campus.

“Streamer University, it’s good to be back,” he says.

Only the building looks abandoned and overrun with animals, covered in boarded-up windows and graffiti. He finds fellow AMP member Chris hiding under a desk, and the two get chased off campus by a flock of owls hot on their trail.

The trailer ends with Cenat launching off the incoming student’s acceptance letter, hinting that some alumni from last year will return.

It then points you to StreamerUniversity.com, an application where you can apply to be a student, a professor to “teach a class in your expertise,” or a club director.

After entering all your personal information, you’re directed to a second page to enter your social media and streaming platforms. The final page allows streamers to upload a video of themselves to “Show us why YOU deserve a spot at Streamer University.”

“This is your chance to stand out — be yourself, be creative, and tell us what you bring to the table,” it reads.

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The FAQ section shows that the exact dates for this year’s semester haven’t been revealed yet, but the details will be shared with those accepted. Anyone who gets approved will be announced on a stream.

“Streamer University is a multi-day content creator event where aspiring or growing content creators (students) learn from those with expertise in specific areas like gaming, IRL, Just Chatting, and more (professors) through hands-on workshops, collaborative content creation, and networking opportunities,” the site describes the event.

Cenat’s gone through a lot in the past few months, starting with his 24th birthday in December, when he spoke on his mental struggles, which he said amounted to “frustration and fear.” Days later, he broke up with his girlfriend Gigi, vowing he “will never be in a relationship again.”

In January, he quit streaming to focus on his dream of building his clothing brand Vivet.

But now that he appears to be dabbling in streaming again, see social media’s reaction to Streamer University’s return below.