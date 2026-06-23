ReddzRundown: JAY‑Z Announces “Reasonable Doubt” 30th Anniversary Shows, Pooh Shiesty Trial Delayed & Teyana Taylor Named BET Icon of the Year

JAY-Z brings his iconic debut album 'Reasonable Doubt' to the stage for special anniversary shows in Paris and LA.

Pooh Shiesty's trial date pushed to 2027, leaving fans wondering about the impact on his music career.

Teyana Taylor recognized as BET's Icon of the Year 2026, honoring her multi-faceted artistry and cultural impact.

✕

JAY‑Z Celebrates “Reasonable Doubt” With Paris & LA Anniversary Shows

Lady Reddzz says Hov is turning a classic into a global celebration by taking “Reasonable Doubt” back to the stage for its 30th anniversary. JAY‑Z has announced special anniversary shows in Paris and Los Angeles, giving fans a rare chance to experience his debut album as a full‑on event instead of just a nostalgia playlist moment.

These shows underline how deeply “Reasonable Doubt” still resonates three decades later, from its mafioso storytelling to the birth of the hustler‑philosopher JAY persona that shaped his entire career. For longtime fans and newer listeners who discovered the album after the fact, the Paris and LA dates feel like once‑in‑a‑lifetime nights that honor both the music and the legacy. Lady Reddzz frames it as another reminder that Hov moves at his own pace—and still knows how to make a moment feel like an era.

Reddzz then pivots to Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, whose legal saga is stretching even longer than expected. His trial date has been officially pushed back to February 2027, adding more time to an already drawn‑out process and leaving fans wondering how the delays will affect his career and future.

The new date gives both sides more time to prepare, but it also means the case will continue to hang over his name for at least another year and a half. Lady Reddzz notes that while fans want to see him back focused on music, the reality is that the justice system moves slowly, especially in high‑profile cases. Until then, his supporters will be watching closely, hoping the extra time works in his favor rather than against him.

Teyana Taylor Named BET Icon of the Year 2026

To end on a high note, Reddzz celebrates Teyana Taylor being named Icon of the Year for the 2026 BET Awards. It is a major acknowledgment of a career that spans music, choreography, directing, fashion and creative direction, often behind the scenes and in front at the same time.

Lady Reddzz highlights how Teyana has become a blueprint for multi‑hyphenate artistry, from her show‑stopping performances to the way she shapes other artists’ visuals and stage shows. Being honored as BET’s Icon of the Year feels like overdue flowers for someone who has consistently pushed culture forward, even when she did not always get mainstream credit in real time. For fans, it is a chance to see Teyana celebrated on the same stage she has helped elevate for years.