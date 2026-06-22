RHOA Rumors: Angela Doubles Down On Shamea ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Sends ‘Sha-H*e-A’ Shade

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Angela Oakley isn’t letting those rumors about Shamea Morton die down anytime soon. On an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Angela once again brings up claims that Shamea was sleeping with professional athletes, reigniting one of the season’s messiest feuds. A sneak peek shared by Jay’s Reality Blog on June 22 shows the drama spilling over during the cast’s girls’ trip to Scotland.

The ladies had barely arrived before tensions started brewing. While the group was settling into their hotel rooms and getting comfortable after the long trip, Angela began calling for Shamea to come out and address the rumor head-on.

If you’re new to the drama, the argument stems from accusations Angela made back in May, when she suggested Shamea achieved success by laying “on her back,” allegedly with “players” from the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons.

In the preview clip, Shamea refuses to leave her room, which only makes Angela more frustrated. At one point, Angela refers to her as “Sha-Hoe-A,” while Shamea fires back by calling Angela a “Sasquatch.”

As the fight continued, Shamea became emotional as she explained to some of her concerned cast mates why she was so upset about Angela continuing to spread the rumor. The singer and reality star appears to be happily married to Kenyan-born businessman Gerald Mwangi since 2017.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“You can do your investigating all you want, but once you put that kind of sh-t out there it sticks, and then it takes forever for people to forget it. Do y’all understand how that sh-t looks and how it makes people feel?”

Angela Oakley said she heard about the Shamea Morton NBA rumors from sources “other than” her husband during #WWHL.

Despite Shamea’s reaction, Angela doubled down on the allegations during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, June 21.

When Cohen asked where she first heard the rumors—aside from her husband, former NBA player Charles Oakley—Angela claimed she remembered Shamea mentioning last season that there were “rumors of her infidelity” floating around. She also said she had heard similar stories from “sources other than” her husband.

The conversation later shifted to a recent RHOA episode, where Gerald admitted he felt uncomfortable with Shamea filming romantic scenes as an actress amid all the gossip surrounding her.

Asked for her thoughts, Angela didn’t hesitate.

“I don’t blame him.” Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

The response seemed to catch Cohen off guard, especially since Angela acknowledged that, from the outside, Shamea and Gerald appear to have “a rock-solid marriage.” Angela said she had even seen their relationship up close during vacations together.

That prompted Cohen to ask:

“Well, why don’t you have a rock solid friendship if you’ve vacationed together?”

Angela quickly shot back:

“Because she’s throwing rocks at me when she wants to throw rocks at somebody else,” referencing Shamea’s ongoing issues with Porsha Williams.

Shamea Morton has denied the hearsay and says the gossip could put her career with the NBA in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Shamea has continued to deny the rumors and recently addressed them during an interview with Carlos King. According to Shamea, the allegations are not only false, but they could also negatively impact her career and professional opportunities with the NBA. She’s worked as an official in-game host for the Atlanta Hawks for several seasons.

“I’ve been with the NBA for over a decade,” she told Carlos. “There are only a handful of people that look like me that are in my position, so I don’t take that lightly…I have a contract. That’s not why I’m there, and I’m married.” She added, “And if we’re being quite honest, why would I sleep with the players when my husband could own the team?”

Yikes, do you think Angela and Shamea will finally put this rumor to bed during the reunion? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: #RHOA Recollection: Shamea Morton Sets The Record Straight On Kandi Burruss & The K. Michelle Drama

#RHOA Rumors: Angela Doubles Down On Shamea ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Sends ‘Sha-H*e-A’ Shade was originally published on bossip.com