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All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World

If you’re planning to see Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey the way it was meant to be experienced, you’re going to need to be selective about where you buy your ticket.

The film was shot entirely with IMAX cameras, making it the first major feature ever captured completely in the format.

Because of that, only 41 theaters worldwide are equipped to project the movie in true IMAX 70mm film. These locations feature the massive screens, incredible detail, and expanded aspect ratio that Nolan specifically designed the film for. (Axios)

Whether you’re planning a road trip or simply curious if one is near you, here’s every IMAX 70mm location showing The Odyssey.