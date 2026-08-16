Claressa Shields Lost 15 Pounds For Her Latest Weigh In – But Kept All Of Her Style, Confidence, & Bombshell Beauty

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Claressa Shields is stepping back into the ring tonight, August 15. But before throwing any punches, her fashion held nothing back.

The boxing powerhouse gave us a weigh-in style moment we are still thinking about. Claressa looked TF good.

Just a day before the anticipated fight at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Claressa hit the stage in a glittering nude one-piece. The leotard was everything, with cutouts that showed off her flat abs, sculpted thighs, and legs for days. She layered the look with a fabulous floor-length cream feather duster that brought the drama with every step. Gold strappy heels matched the shimmer and completed her look.

Her melanin was on glow, while bronzed makeup and a glossy lip complemented the sparkle. She brought glamour-girl hair, too, to the moment. The boxing champ rocked her hip-length black strands in a side part with deep crimps.

Claressa Shields Put In The Work – And Looks TF Good

Claressa is known to give the girls something to talk about before fights, but this weigh-in’s body came with a little extra work. The 31-year-old reportedly dropped about 15 pounds to return to middleweight to take on Kaye Scott. With the WBC and WBA middleweight titles on the line, it is Claressa’s first time in this class since 2023.

But she’s not worried – nor should she be. Her personality is almost as loud as her punches. Whether she is trading words with an opponent, responding in a comment section, or going viral alongside boyfriend Papoose, Claressa rarely backs away from a fight of any kind.

As she said on the “Ring Champs” podcast, she is in her “Mike Tyson era.” She added, “People come to see her and what she is going to do to her opponents.

Claressa is undefeated at 18-0 with three knockouts. She is also the undisputed heavyweight champion and has already become undisputed in three divisions.

No matter how you feel about the GWOAT, she doesn’t play – with her opponents or with her style. Claressa is exactly who she says she is.

Claressa Shields Lost 15 Pounds For Her Latest Weigh In – But Kept All Of Her Style, Confidence, & Bombshell Beauty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com