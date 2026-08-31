Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN: Jermaine Dupri Sony Lawsuit, Chris Brown Court Update

REDDZZRUNDOWN: Jermaine Dupri Drops Sony Lawsuit, Chris Brown Ordered to Turn Over Financial Records

Jermaine Dupri has dropped his multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Sony Music, while Chris Brown faces another development in his former housekeeper’s $13 million judgment.

Published on August 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

Jermaine Dupri is no longer moving forward with his multimillion-dollar legal battle against Sony Music.

According to Billboard, Dupri has dropped the lawsuit he filed against Sony Music over royalties connected to music from artists including Mariah Carey, Xscape, Da Brat and Kris Kross.

The producer and So So Def founder sued Sony earlier this year, alleging the company owed him millions in royalties stemming from a decades-old agreement involving his label. The lawsuit sought at least $18 million.

Now, Dupri has voluntarily dismissed the case. Details surrounding why the lawsuit was dropped have not been publicly disclosed, so whether the two sides reached a settlement remains unclear. Meanwhile, Chris Brown is facing another development in the legal battle involving his former housekeeper, who won a nearly $13 million judgment after alleging she was seriously injured in a 2020 attack by Brown’s dog.

As she works to collect the judgment, Brown has been ordered to turn over financial information detailing his assets and income. According to reports, the singer requested additional time to produce some of the requested records, but a judge denied the request.

The financial disclosures could help determine what assets are available to satisfy the multimillion-dollar judgment. Brown has continued performing amid the legal proceedings, while his former housekeeper continues efforts to collect the money awarded in the case.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Salt Of Salt-N-Pepa To Release Debut Solo Album

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Shows Support For Lil Durk, Pulls Up To Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Signs Executive Order To Rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America"

Donald Trump Hilariously Trolled After Renaming Lake Ontario

Hip-Hop Wired
Deputy Sheriff Police

Florida "Deputy of The Year" Quits In Disgrace After Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Racist Behavior

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Breaking News

Breaking News

Obituaries  |  J. Bachelor

Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Comments
Dining Review of Dogon
3 Items
The DMV  |  Mion Edwards

D.C. Restaurant Week Returns With Dining Deals Across the DMV

Comments
Camouflage-themed radio contest promotion offering $1000 prize for best camouflage outfit, with instructions to submit photos online.
Contests  |  kysdc Staff

No Limit Camo Challenge

Comments
26 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Social Media Erupts With Hilarious Reactions To Kenya Moore’s Suspected Cosmetic Sorcery

Comments
40 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Back-To-School Gallery Of Teacher Baes Who Enrich Young Minds While Making The World A Better Place

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close