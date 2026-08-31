REDDZZRUNDOWN: Jermaine Dupri Drops Sony Lawsuit, Chris Brown Ordered to Turn Over Financial Records

Jermaine Dupri is no longer moving forward with his multimillion-dollar legal battle against Sony Music.

According to Billboard, Dupri has dropped the lawsuit he filed against Sony Music over royalties connected to music from artists including Mariah Carey, Xscape, Da Brat and Kris Kross.

The producer and So So Def founder sued Sony earlier this year, alleging the company owed him millions in royalties stemming from a decades-old agreement involving his label. The lawsuit sought at least $18 million.

Now, Dupri has voluntarily dismissed the case. Details surrounding why the lawsuit was dropped have not been publicly disclosed, so whether the two sides reached a settlement remains unclear. Meanwhile, Chris Brown is facing another development in the legal battle involving his former housekeeper, who won a nearly $13 million judgment after alleging she was seriously injured in a 2020 attack by Brown’s dog.

As she works to collect the judgment, Brown has been ordered to turn over financial information detailing his assets and income. According to reports, the singer requested additional time to produce some of the requested records, but a judge denied the request.

The financial disclosures could help determine what assets are available to satisfy the multimillion-dollar judgment. Brown has continued performing amid the legal proceedings, while his former housekeeper continues efforts to collect the money awarded in the case.