Petition Launches To Replace Christopher Columbus Monument With Prince

There’s no such thing as thinking too small when it comes to making changes in the community.

A community organizer from Minnesota name Wintana Melekin apparently felt the same way after creating a petition calling for a Christopher Columbus statue to be booted in favor of a Prince monument. Melekin’s petition to to Gov. Mark Dayton and the Minnesota State Legislature was straight forward about the bold request.

The plea read, “Here in Minnesota, communities are reigniting the demand to bring down state’s monument to Christopher Columbus, a man who murdered, raped, and enslaved Black and Native peoples in the Americas. We, the undersigned, do not believe that Columbus represents the values Minnesotans carry. Rather than glorify a man who wanted to extinguish Black and Native peoples, we should honor members of our community whose leadership we find inspirational.”

Melekin’s petition has garnered more than 3,000 signatures and tons of support on social media.

Just heard a petition is circulating in MN to replace a statue of Columbus at our Capitol with one of Prince. I'm in; how about you? — Scott Wolter (@RealScottWolter) September 4, 2017

Prince was loved by millions, Columbus, nobody gives a shit about. It's 2017, party like it's 1999! — Insert Name Here (@rocstar214) September 4, 2017

I'm not even a big Prince fan but ANYONE would be better than Columbus, y'know?? https://t.co/yBOOKqioq0 — Austen Hartke (@AustenLionheart) September 3, 2017

