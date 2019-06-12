11th Annual DC Housing Expo and Home Show June 15th

Don’t miss the District’s largest housing event of the year–the 11th Annual DC Housing Expo and Home Show, hosted by the DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and the Greater Washington Urban League.

This all-day event celebrates “National Homeownership Month,” as promoted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Expo also has a District-centered theme of “June Housing Bloom,” which recognizes how the District produces and preserves affordable housing, spurs development in underserved communities and ensures that residents of all backgrounds can afford to live and thrive in the city.

