2019 Bowling For Boobies

A Bowling Fundraiser to benefit the National Breast Cancer Coalition

On November 4th, WKYS 93.9 will host the third annual Bowling for Boobies bowling event to benefit the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund (NBCC)! Invite friends and family to bowl and fundraise to support NBCC.

Join a team!

Monday, November 4, 2019

Lucky Strike

701 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Schedule:

12:00 PM – Registration

8:30 PM to 12 Midnight – Bowl! Strike! Compete! Win!

*Limited food and drinks (non-alcoholic) will be provided*

Invite friends and family to bowl and fundraise to support NBCC.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: