2019 Bowling For Boobies

- Date/time: November 4th, 12:00am to November 5th, 12:30am
- Venue: Lucky Strike
- Address: 701 7th St NW,, Washington, D.C.
A Bowling Fundraiser to benefit the National Breast Cancer Coalition
On November 4th, WKYS 93.9 will host the third annual Bowling for Boobies bowling event to benefit the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund (NBCC)! Invite friends and family to bowl and fundraise to support NBCC.
Join a team!
Monday, November 4, 2019
Schedule:
12:00 PM – Registration
8:30 PM to 12 Midnight – Bowl! Strike! Compete! Win!
*Limited food and drinks (non-alcoholic) will be provided*
Invite friends and family to bowl and fundraise to support NBCC.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE!
