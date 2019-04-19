Back To Events

2019 Walk To End Lupus Now

Walk To End Lupus Now Walk
  • Date/time: May 11th, 8:30am to 5:30pm
  • Venue: National Mall
  • Address: 7th St. between Madison Dr. NW and Jefferson Drive SW, Washington, DC, 20001
When you take part in a Lupus Foundation of America’s Walk to End Lupus Now®, you experience firsthand the power of the movement to end lupus. Join us in Washington to raise money for lupus research, increase awareness of lupus, and rally public support for the estimated 1.5 million Americans who suffer from its brutal impact.

