2019 Walk To End Lupus Now

- Date/time: May 11th, 8:30am to 5:30pm
- Venue: National Mall
- Address: 7th St. between Madison Dr. NW and Jefferson Drive SW, Washington, DC, 20001
- Web: More Info
When you take part in a Lupus Foundation of America’s Walk to End Lupus Now®, you experience firsthand the power of the movement to end lupus. Join us in Washington to raise money for lupus research, increase awareness of lupus, and rally public support for the estimated 1.5 million Americans who suffer from its brutal impact.
Also On 93.9 WKYS: