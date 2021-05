Join 93.9 WKYS Friday, May 21st 10pm-Mid for Virtual Prom Night 2021 with Quicksilva! Join the party on the 93.9 WKYS FB Page, YouTube and KYSDC.com! Special guests throughout the night including Erica Banks! Presented by the Maryland State Department of Education #TeachInMaryland!

