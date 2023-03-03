On Air

Join 93.9 WKYS at the new Planet Fitness Location in La Plata!

Planet Fitness New Location 6615 CRAIN HWY
  • Date/time: March 9th, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Planet Fitness
  • Address: 6615 CRAIN HWY, (next to Ace Hardware and Outback Steakhouse), La Plata, MD
On Thursday, 3/9,  Join DJ A&G and the WKYS Street Team from 4p to 6p at the brand new location of Planet Fitness located at 6615 CRAIN HWY in La Plata (next to Ace Hardware and Outback Steakhouse).
New members can join in-club or online for $1 down and $10 a month, now until March 15th!

 

