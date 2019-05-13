6th Annual “Fit Fathers Day” Celebration

On Father’s Day join us for a “fun-for-all” group exercise and health celebration with trainers Michelangelo Bance, Tiffani Jenkins and Conscious Crusade. Enjoy dynamic boxing routines from Coach T of Hard Training Club, healthy snacks, fitness games, an interactive playground and tunes from DJ Blinks. Win over $2,500 in prizes from Sean John, JBL Audio, Turtle Wax, Vibram, Bose, Live Nation and Striders by competing in the Mr. Fit Father push-up contest and female plank challenge.

All fitness levels and ages. Special tribute to Hip Hop Fathers!

– Basketball demo from Pat The Roc and jump rope performance by the Greenbelt SITY Stars –

*Groove & Flow yoga begins at 10 am sharp so please arrive by 9:30am

Auto Fit car show featuring active lifestyle vehicles from Mazda, VW and Kia!

