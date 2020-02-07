93.9 WKYS Presents “She IS” Women’s Empowerment Luncheon [Click Here To Buy Tickets]

93.9 WKYS presents “She IS“, a women’s empowerment luncheon celebrating the SHE in you for Women’s History Month. Join us for an afternoon of inspiration and motivation as we honor outstanding women in public service, community activism, ministry, education, entertainment, sports, and business. She IS will feature performances by music sensation Avery Sunshine, inspirational powerhouse Anita Wilson, and TV host and R&B songstress Syleena Johnson.

She is beautiful, She is powerful, She is smart, She is accomplished, She is…YOU!

