- Date/time: February 12th, 6:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Amnesty International Break the Cycle Town Hall with Jackie Paige
- Address: Facebook Live
Gun violence affects more people in our communities than anyone else. Is it the violence we portray in the music we listen to most, or the overall lack of community resources? Tune in on Facebook Live or https://kysdc.com/ Friday Feb 12th at 6pm with Jackie Paige and Amnesty International USA as we unpack the layers of gun violence and NEW solutions to #BreakTheCycleOfViolence once and for ALL! #amnestyusa
