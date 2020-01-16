Back To Events

Southern Prince George’s Stuff The Bus Open House w/ Deja Perez

Add to Calendar
Stuff The Bus with Deja Perez and 939 WKYS
  • Date/time: January 25th
  • Venue: Oxon Hill Village Apartment Homes
  • Address: 2260 Alice Avenue, Oxon Hill, MD, 20745
  • Web: More Info

It’s the annual Southern Management’s Open House Saturday, Jan 25th from 9am-5pm!
Join Deja Perez and WKYS at the Southern Prince George’s Stuff The Bus Open House located at the Oxon Hill Village Apartment Homes – 2260 Alice Avenue, Oxon Hill MD 20745. Take advantage of the $0 application charge with promo code: OPENHOUSE. All credit will be considered! Also, donate a book and be entered into a drawing for great gifts and prizes!
#Sponsored @southernmanagementcorp

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Here’s What Happened At KYS Fest [Photos]
The Crowd At KYS Fest
72 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close