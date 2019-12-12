Back To Events

Brandywine Crossing Annual Toy Drive – Saturday, Dec 14th with 939 WKYS!

Add to Calendar
Brandywine Shopping Center Toy Drive with Radio One
  • Date/time: December 14th
  • Venue: Brandywine Crossing Shopping Center
  • Address: Safeway Parking Lot, 15916 S Crain Hwy, Brandywine, MD
  • Web: More Info

Spread the joy of the Holidays this Saturday at Brandywine Crossing!  Donate new, unwrapped toys for local families in need.  Prizes and gift cards will be given out throughout the day!  FREE pictures with Santa!   Join KYS THIS Saturday, Dec 14th 10am-6pm in the Brandywine Crossing Safeway Parking Lot!   Donations benefit Bo Fosters Hope, Fostering Hope One Child At A Time!   http://www.bofostershope.org/

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Here’s What Happened At KYS Fest [Photos]
The Crowd At KYS Fest
72 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close