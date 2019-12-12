Brandywine Crossing Annual Toy Drive – Saturday, Dec 14th with 939 WKYS!

Spread the joy of the Holidays this Saturday at Brandywine Crossing! Donate new, unwrapped toys for local families in need. Prizes and gift cards will be given out throughout the day! FREE pictures with Santa! Join KYS THIS Saturday, Dec 14th 10am-6pm in the Brandywine Crossing Safeway Parking Lot! Donations benefit Bo Fosters Hope, Fostering Hope One Child At A Time! http://www.bofostershope.org/

Also On 93.9 WKYS: