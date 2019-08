Join Aladdin and 939 KYS for the Brandywine Lions Club 2nd Annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 10th from 3pm-7pm at Brandywine Crossing Shopping Center, between Advanced Auto and Starbucks!

Free bookbags, games, prizes, face painting, health screening, merchant giveaways, petting zoo and more! First-come, first-served.

