Build Our City DC – Christmas Toy Giveaway

Build Our City DC is excited to announce our 4th Annual “500 Toys for 500 Kids” Christmas Toy Giveaway, and we invite families in the Washington, DC area to register to receive free toys for their children this holiday season.

This event is part of our ongoing mission to motivate, educate, and empower underserved communities through cultural enrichment, events, and partnerships. Thanks to the continued support of our community, this annual giveaway has grown each year and continues to serve hundreds of families across DC.