Christmas Party & Movie Night at The City of David Ministries

  • Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
  • Venue: City of David Ministries
  • Address: 2900 Boones Lane, District Heights, Maryland, 20747

Join The City of David Ministries on Friday, December 5th at 7:30 PM for a Christmas Party and Movie Night. Come dressed in your favorite Christmas pajamas and enjoy an evening filled with prizes, and a holiday movie.

Hosted by Bishop R. Sean Limes and Co-Pastor Michelle Limes, this celebration will take place at 2900 Boones Lane, District Heights, MD 20747.

Christmas Party & Movie Night at The City of David Ministries was originally published on praisedc.com

