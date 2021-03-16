Colors of Covid-19 Barbershop and Salon Talk with Quicksilva

Don’t miss Colors of Covid-19 Barbershop and Salon Talk Friday, March 26th at 7pm! Watch on Facebook, YouTube and KYSDC.COM!

Watch Barbershop and Hair salon owners and customers from Prince George’s County to Baltimore City; as we have a Fearless Conversation about COVID-19, Vaccine Hesitancy, Equity in Vaccine distribution and how our community is being affected.

Hosted by QuickSilva, and University of Maryland Professor Stephen B. Thomas Director of the Maryland Center for Health Equity in the School of Public Health.

