Congressional Black Caucus Foundation 49th Annual Legislative Conference

Established in 1976, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) is a non-partisan, nonprofit, public policy, research and educational institute committed to advancing the global black community by developing leaders, informing policy and educating the public. The ALC is the largest fundraiser of the CBCF. Each year, this five-day conference attracts more than 10,000 attendees to participate in the 13 signature events and over 100 policy sessions.

The members of the Congressional Black Caucus serve as honorary hosts of issue forums and policy sessions related to topics on education, energy and the environment, criminal justice, science and technology, civic engagement and community outreach, among many others

