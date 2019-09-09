DC Department of Behavioral Health Youth Summit

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

The Youth Summit will be an event held by the DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) to empower the next generation of district youth to increase protective factors and reduce the risk factors associated with substance use, through conversations about mental health and wellness.

In partnership with WKYS 93.9 , this event will bring together public figures across different agencies impacting youth, local figures who can relate to their unique experiences living in DC, and local resources aimed to assist and aid youth personal and professional development.

During this event, D.C. youth ages 14-19 will participate in a series of activities including panel discussions, activity labs, and an artistic showcase, which will highlight resources and strategies to use when dealing with individual and environmental stressors. By connecting youth with resources and community support, they will leave this event with strategies and tools to build greater resiliency and advocate against risk and environmental factors in their community.

THERE WILL BE FREE BREAKFAST AND LUNCH for youth attendees!

FREE GIVEAWAYS for the first 100 youth attendees who register and check-in by 9:30am!

