DC Kickoff Classic – Sep 15th, RFK Stadium

DC Kickoff Classic 2018
  • Date/time: September 15th
  • Venue: RFK Stadium
  • Address: 2400 E. Capitol St SE, Washington, DC, 20003
  • Web: More Info
The DC Kickoff Classic is set for Saturday, Sep 15th at RFK Stadium!

SCHEDULE

Dunbar (Ward 5) vs The Maret School (Ward 3)  12noon

Woodrow Wilson (Ward 3) vs Archbishop Carroll (Ward 5) 3pm

Friendship Collegiate (Ward 7) vs H.D. Woodson (Ward 7)  6pm

 

Tickets $15 at the door or online NOW at all Ticketmaster locations.  

Purchase for $10 in advance through any participating school!

Ticket price includes admission seat for all three games, and access to the Pepsi Fan Zone. Experience the ultimate DC High School Football Celebration at Historic RFK Stadium!

Get a full details online at DCKickoffClassic.com

 

