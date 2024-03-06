- Date/time: Mar 9, 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: Tree of Life Christian Ministries
- Address: 9109 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD 20735
- Web: https://melwood.org/event/melwood-community-resource-day-district-9/
Council Member Sydney J. Harrison in partnership with Melwood Hosts “District 9 Melwood Community Resource Day”
Saturday, March 9, 2024
10AM-2PM
Tree of Life Christian Ministries
9109 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD 20735
Health Screening • Nutritional Education • Employment Services • Financial Literacy and much more!
More info at melwood.org/events
