District 9 Melwood Community Resource Day

Council Member Sydney J. Harrison in partnership with Melwood Hosts “District 9 Melwood Community Resource Day”
Saturday, March 9, 2024
10AM-2PM
Tree of Life Christian Ministries
9109 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD 20735

Health Screening • Nutritional Education • Employment Services • Financial Literacy and much more!

More info at melwood.org/events

